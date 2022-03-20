Facts

18:12 20.03.2022

Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

1 min read
Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that the task of the authorities is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that the European Union makes a political decision on Ukraine's membership.

"On March 1, the EU officially launched the procedure for accelerated consideration of Ukraine's application for membership. Therefore, the current challenge for Ukraine is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that the presidents and heads of government of the EU countries can again make a political decision," the Ukrainian Media Center said in a statement, citing Stefanishyna.

According to her, such a bureaucratic process usually lasts 2-3 years, but over the past 8 years, Ukraine has already done a lot of homework to complete the task faster.

Tags: #stefanishyna
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 20.03.2022
We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

14:21 19.03.2022
Ukraine feels need to increase supply of humanitarian aid – Stefanishyna

Ukraine feels need to increase supply of humanitarian aid – Stefanishyna

18:02 14.03.2022
Ukraine calls on UN, Red Cross, OSCE to set up group of observers for work of humanitarian corridors

Ukraine calls on UN, Red Cross, OSCE to set up group of observers for work of humanitarian corridors

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

12:34 04.01.2022
Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

11:56 04.01.2022
Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

10:59 04.01.2022
Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

10:05 04.01.2022
Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

09:24 04.01.2022
Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

14:42 21.12.2021
Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

LATEST

War in Ukraine kills at least 902 civilians, 1,459 injured - UN

Three people injured, 13 buildings damaged in Zhytomyr region as a result of airstrike - Emergency Service

Stefanchuk to Russian soldiers: Russian authorities will say they didn't send you to Ukraine

Health Ministry bans sale and use of medicines produced in Belarus

Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

Enemy offensive stopped in almost all directions – AFU General Staff

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Biden not planning to visit Ukraine next week - White House spokesperson

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD