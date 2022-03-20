Our task is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that EU makes political decision on Ukraine's membership - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that the task of the authorities is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that the European Union makes a political decision on Ukraine's membership.

"On March 1, the EU officially launched the procedure for accelerated consideration of Ukraine's application for membership. Therefore, the current challenge for Ukraine is to complete all procedures in 2-3 months so that the presidents and heads of government of the EU countries can again make a political decision," the Ukrainian Media Center said in a statement, citing Stefanishyna.

According to her, such a bureaucratic process usually lasts 2-3 years, but over the past 8 years, Ukraine has already done a lot of homework to complete the task faster.