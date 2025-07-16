SAPO opens criminal proceedings against dpty PM Stefanishyna – MP

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has opened a criminal case against Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, reported Ukrainian member of Parliament (European Solidarity faction) Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"She is suspected of abuse of power or official position, which entailed grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This is discussed in the NABU response to my appeal. The proceedings were opened on June 11, 2025. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by NABU detectives," Honcharenko wrote on the Telegram channel, also publishing a photo of the SAPO response to the deputy's appeal.

He noted that the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

As the SAPO reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the case was opened based on the facts presented in the Ukrayinska Pravda article.

"Currently, no one has been notified of suspicion in the said criminal proceedings. The pretrial investigation is ongoing," the SAPO noted.

Earlier, on June 4, Ukrayinska Pravda published an investigation, which stated that ARMA had identified a company to manage the Trade Union House in Kyiv, which could be connected to Stefanishyna's family, in particular, her ex-husband. According to the investigation, this is the fourth valuable asset that the same company has received.

It was later reported that the materials were transferred to NABU.