Facts
16:45 30.07.2025

Davis, Stefanishyna discuss deepening U.S.-Ukraine ties

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine Julie Davis discussed with Special Presidential Envoy for U.S.-Ukraine Development Olha Stefanyshyna the functioning of the U.S.-Ukrainian Recovery Investment Fund.

"The U.S.-Ukrainian partnership is key to Ukraine’s recovery, long-term stability, and the path to peace. I met with Olga Stefanyshyna to discuss ways to deepen this partnership and how the Recovery Investment Fund can stimulate economic ties, attract reliable American investment, and help build a stronger future for the Ukrainian people," Davis wrote on X on Wednesday.

As reported, the U.S.-Ukrainian Recovery Investment Fund, which is primarily aimed at the development of critical materials, oil and gas, and related infrastructure, was established in late spring of this year. The U.S. contribution to it may include the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine's initial contribution to the fund is 50% of the funds that will be received after the agreement enters into force in the form of payments for new and "dormant" licenses and mineral extraction rents.

The agreement became known as the "subsoil agreement" or "minerals agreement." Some 338 people's deputies voted for its ratification, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

