Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

On Wednesday, July 9, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the Yalta European Strategy (YES) will hold a panel discussion in Rome on the topic: No Security – No Recovery, among the participants of which are US Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

“The event will address one of the most pressing questions of the moment: can Europe not only support Ukraine’s post-war recovery, but do what is needed to help Ukraine win the war now?” the Pinchuk Foundation reported on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, European countries have gathered annually to discuss Ukraine’s future reconstruction, promising long-term support. However, Ukraine’s physical security – and very survival – depend on Europe today. Ukraine urgently needs weapons, defense funding, air defense systems, and resources to immediately rebuild destroyed infrastructure and housing.

The discussion will be moderated by Carl Bildt, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden (2006-2014); Prime Minister of Sweden (1991-1994), and Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland (2019-2023), both members of the YES board.

The Pinchuk Foundation is an independent private international organization in Ukraine, established in 2006. Current projects of the Foundation, in addition to assisting victims of the war in Ukraine, include the national network of innovative rehabilitation centers for wounded soldiers RECOVERY; the nationwide project RETURNING, aimed at supporting the mental health of soldiers, veterans and their families; the all-Ukrainian network of neonatal centers Cradles of Hope; the private scholarship program Zavtra.UA; Veteran Hub - the first open space in Ukraine for veterans and public organizations dealing with veterans' affairs; and the PinchukArtCentre.

The Foundation also supports the international network Yalta European Strategy (YES), launched in 2004 - a leading forum for discussing Ukraine's European future in a global context, as well as the crowdfunding platform dobro.ua to promote philanthropy in Ukrainian society.