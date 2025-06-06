Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna declares that all sanction documents signed by her regarding the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, have been submitted to the court for consideration.

"All the documents that I signed regarding sanctions issues were submitted to the court, they are being considered by the court, and regarding voting," she said during the "government question hour" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, which was broadcast live on YouTube by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction), answering the question of whether the documents on the introduction of sanctions against Poroshenko were signed "retroactively."

She added that she would like to put an end to the issue of "preventive sanctions."

"European Solidarity deputies constantly cite the Supreme Court's decision regarding sanctions against citizen Kurchenko. This decision confirms the legality of the sanctions. Accordingly, the Ministry of Justice in its documents appeals to the adopted decisions of the Supreme Court, which have already confirmed the legality of the imposition of sanctions," Stefanishyna added.

Among other things, she stated that she was ready to separately talk to the faction on this issue.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the NSDC decision of February 12, 2025 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the annex to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Konstiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.