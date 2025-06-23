Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, on the third anniversary of Ukraine's receipt of candidate status for membership in the European Union, states that Hungary has advanced far enough in the "veto" trade.

"Hungary has advanced far enough in the 'veto' trade, which has one and only result: the Hungarian government is scaring its citizens with the European Union and Ukraine, a campaign is being launched against the very content of values," Stefanishyna said on Facebook in connection with the third anniversary of Ukraine's receipt of candidate status for membership in the EU.

In addition, she noted that at the same time, Hungary "is successfully emasculating every sanctions package to Moscow's advantage."