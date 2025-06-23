Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 23.06.2025

Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

1 min read
Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, on the third anniversary of Ukraine's receipt of candidate status for membership in the European Union, states that Hungary has advanced far enough in the "veto" trade.

"Hungary has advanced far enough in the 'veto' trade, which has one and only result: the Hungarian government is scaring its citizens with the European Union and Ukraine, a campaign is being launched against the very content of values," Stefanishyna said on Facebook in connection with the third anniversary of Ukraine's receipt of candidate status for membership in the EU.

In addition, she noted that at the same time, Hungary "is successfully emasculating every sanctions package to Moscow's advantage."

Tags: #hungary #stefanishyna

MORE ABOUT

16:12 16.06.2025
Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

10:54 11.06.2025
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on Hungary to stop demonizing Ukraine and Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on Hungary to stop demonizing Ukraine and Zelenskyy

19:52 10.06.2025
Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

14:12 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Budapest using various means to interfere in Ukraine’s domestic affairs

Zelenskyy: Budapest using various means to interfere in Ukraine’s domestic affairs

15:45 09.06.2025
ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

13:48 06.06.2025
Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

18:48 21.05.2025
Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

16:36 21.05.2025
Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

18:03 20.05.2025
Hungary announces detection of two more 'Ukrainian spies'

Hungary announces detection of two more 'Ukrainian spies'

13:53 15.05.2025
Consultations with Hungary not canceled, but postponed, opportunity to resume dialogue being sought

Consultations with Hungary not canceled, but postponed, opportunity to resume dialogue being sought

HOT NEWS

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

Body of seventh victim unblocked in destroyed house in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv

Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

Ballistics from North Korea used in attack on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

Ukraine receives $190 mln for recovery under DRIVE project - Shmyhal

Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

Rutte: The Hague Summit Declaration to contain important statements on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

AD
AD