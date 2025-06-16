Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has discussed with European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos the next steps in the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“Ukraine, for its part, has prepared all the necessary documents and taken appropriate steps to open three negotiation Clusters. Three transformation roadmaps on the rule of law, democratic institutions and public administration, which were developed in the process of consultations with the European Commission, have been approved,” Stefanishyna was quoted as saying by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration following the telephone conversation.

It is noted that both sides noted the importance of continuing the dialogue with the EU member states in order to achieve the necessary political solution, in particular, the opening of Cluster 1 “Fundamentals of the EU accession process,” Cluster 2 “Internal market” and Cluster 6 “External relations,” for which Ukraine successfully completed bilateral screening with the EU.

“Special attention during the conversation was paid to the continuation of the EU’s support for financing free meals for students in Ukrainian schools. Also, the interlocutors discussed the necessary steps to facilitate the return of deported Ukrainian children to their homeland,” the the post says.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps necessary for the opening of the first Cluster “Fundamentals of Accession” in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, and on May 30, it approved Ukraine’s negotiating positions within the framework of accession to the European Union under Cluster 2 “Internal Market” and Cluster 6 “External Relations.” Ukraine also completed screening with the European Union under the negotiation Cluster 3 “Competitiveness and Inclusive Development.”