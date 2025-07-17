Zelenskyy appoints Stefanishyna presidential envoy for cooperation with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the special representative of the President of Ukraine for the development of cooperation with the United States of America.

"In this status, Olha will work to maintain momentum in relations with America while all due procedures for approving her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are ongoing," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

He thanked Stefanishyna for her work in the direction of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This is successful work. Much has been achieved. In a few years, we have come a greater way of rapprochement with the European Union than in the previous few decades. Olga also participated in negotiations with the United States on a new format of our economic cooperation and the creation of the Ukrainian-American Investment Fund for Reconstruction. We will continue to work with America on this basis, adding mutually beneficial economic content to our political and diplomatic interaction," the president noted.

Stefanishyna was born in 1985. In 2008, she graduated from the Faculty of International Law of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, received the qualification of an international lawyer, translator in English, and in 2016 she received a specialist diploma in "Finance and Credit" from the Odesa National Economic University.

From March to December 2017, she worked as the Director of the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

From December 2017 to September 2019, she worked as the Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat. government

In June 2020, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, and on September 5, 2024, she also received the portfolio of Minister of Justice of Ukraine. She worked in this position until July 15, 2025.