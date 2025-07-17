Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:40 17.07.2025

Zelenskyy appoints Stefanishyna presidential envoy for cooperation with USA

2 min read
Zelenskyy appoints Stefanishyna presidential envoy for cooperation with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the special representative of the President of Ukraine for the development of cooperation with the United States of America.

"In this status, Olha will work to maintain momentum in relations with America while all due procedures for approving her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are ongoing," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

He thanked Stefanishyna for her work in the direction of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This is successful work. Much has been achieved. In a few years, we have come a greater way of rapprochement with the European Union than in the previous few decades. Olga also participated in negotiations with the United States on a new format of our economic cooperation and the creation of the Ukrainian-American Investment Fund for Reconstruction. We will continue to work with America on this basis, adding mutually beneficial economic content to our political and diplomatic interaction," the president noted.

Stefanishyna was born in 1985. In 2008, she graduated from the Faculty of International Law of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, received the qualification of an international lawyer, translator in English, and in 2016 she received a specialist diploma in "Finance and Credit" from the Odesa National Economic University.

From March to December 2017, she worked as the Director of the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

From December 2017 to September 2019, she worked as the Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat. government

In June 2020, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, and on September 5, 2024, she also received the portfolio of Minister of Justice of Ukraine. She worked in this position until July 15, 2025.

Tags: #representative #stefanishyna

MORE ABOUT

18:31 16.07.2025
SAPO opens criminal proceedings against dpty PM Stefanishyna – MP

SAPO opens criminal proceedings against dpty PM Stefanishyna – MP

17:26 08.07.2025
Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

10:37 08.07.2025
Twenty-six EU member states can open Ukraine's accession negotiation clusters without Hungary – Ukrainian official

Twenty-six EU member states can open Ukraine's accession negotiation clusters without Hungary – Ukrainian official

20:34 23.06.2025
Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

16:12 16.06.2025
Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

19:52 10.06.2025
Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

15:45 09.06.2025
ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

13:48 06.06.2025
Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

18:48 21.05.2025
Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

16:36 21.05.2025
Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

HOT NEWS

Bodies of 1,000 victims returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Parliament Appoints Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister

Presidential draft resolutions on appointment of Svyrydenko as Prime Minister, Sybiha as Foreign Minister, Shmyhal as Defense Minister registered in Rada

Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

Enemy strikes Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Zelenskyy invites Chentsov to come to Kyiv during change of government

Poroshenko calls Rada Vote for PM unconstitutional due to lack of coalition

Bodies of 1,000 victims returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Military cadet kills two instructors

National Security Committee supports Shmyhal's candidacy Minister of Defense

Parliament Appoints Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister

Polish MFA to Russian Embassy representative: Attack on Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia violates intl law

German government unaware of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine - media

Defense Ministry simplifies UAV rules during martial law

Specialized committee supports candidacy of Sybiha as Foreign Minister

AD
AD