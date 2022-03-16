Ukrainian territories that Russia calls place of residence of people especially close to them, suffered most from Russia's actions - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that those Ukrainian territories that the Russian Federation called the place of residence of people especially close to them, suffered the most from Russia's actions.

"Russian troops have now inflicted hundreds of times more destruction on Ukraine than the Donbas during the eight years of the war. And they suffered the most - the territories of the Donbas, the border regions in the Russian direction, the Kyiv region and southern Ukraine. Those territories, that Russian propagandists always talked about as the place of residence of people who are especially close to Russia, have suffered the most," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday.

He also said that there is no such non-nuclear weapon, that the Russian occupiers have not yet used against the Ukrainians.

"Such is the closeness. Such is a friendship…" the president said.