Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to present to American partners all the facts of damage to energy infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling, he said in an evening address on Friday.

"I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to present to our American partners all the facts of the damage to our energy infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling - just in the past 24 hours there was a targeted Russian drone strike on the gas infrastructure in Poltava region, there was also an artillery strike on Kherson, which damaged the city's electricity supply infrastructure. Yesterday, as a result of one of the Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv, the heating infrastructure was damaged. All this indicates that Russia will disrupt diplomacy and will continue to do so, and that Moscow's only tactic remains to drag out the war," he noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that Putin "says something in words as if he agrees with the American side, but in fact the Russian army simply continues to put pressure with all its military means."

"Accordingly, pressure is needed on Russia to make diplomacy work. On March 11, Ukraine accepted the American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, and since then all responsibility for hindering diplomacy has fallen on Russia," the head of the Ukrainian state indicated.