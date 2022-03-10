Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he called for resolving the situation in Ukraine through negotiations, Bloomberg said.

In turn, the NTV German television channel said that Macron and Scholz, in a conversation with the Russian president, also expressed the need to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The sides also agreed to remain in contact in the coming days.