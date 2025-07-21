Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 21.07.2025

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

1 min read
British authorities have added 135 vessels to sanctions list against Russia, which, according to London, are linked to Russia, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

"The new sanctions further crack down on Putin’s shadow fleet operations, targeting 135 oil tankers which form part of the fleet responsible for illicitly carrying $24 billion worth of cargo since the start of 2024," the office said in a statement.

It noted that these restrictions came at a time when the EU and Britain lowered the Crude Oil Price Cap for Russian-origin oil.

Last week it became known that the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions includes restrictive measures against 105 oil tankers, which the European Union associates with the transportation of oil from Russia.

In addition, as part of the 18th package of sanctions, the EU lowered the G7-established cap for Russian oil prices to $47.6 per barrel. Previously, the G7 set a price cap of $60 per barrel.

For its part, the Financial Times explained that the lowering of the price cap is in this case the initiative of the EU, since there is no consensus on this issue at the G7 level.

Tags: #sanctions #vessels #russia #britain

