French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday to participate in a conference of ambassadors, inspected Ukrainian-made weapons samples in the premises of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, Barrot was shown samples of products manufactured in Ukraine, in particular the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle Aist 100M2, Aist-100, X-8 multicopter, Bulava kamikaze drone, Vampire and Sokol UAVs. The minister was also presented with the TerMIT and RATEL M ground robotic complexes, and the Kvertus AD anti-drone gun. In addition, a model of the Ukrainian self-propelled gun Bohdana is located in the Foreign Ministry.