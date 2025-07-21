Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:07 21.07.2025

French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

1 min read
French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday to participate in a conference of ambassadors, inspected Ukrainian-made weapons samples in the premises of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, Barrot was shown samples of products manufactured in Ukraine, in particular the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle Aist 100M2, Aist-100, X-8 multicopter, Bulava kamikaze drone, Vampire and Sokol UAVs. The minister was also presented with the TerMIT and RATEL M ground robotic complexes, and the Kvertus AD anti-drone gun. In addition, a model of the Ukrainian self-propelled gun Bohdana is located in the Foreign Ministry.

Tags: #france #minister #uav

MORE ABOUT

11:26 14.07.2025
Macron: France's defense budget to reach EUR 64 billion by 2027

Macron: France's defense budget to reach EUR 64 billion by 2027

14:46 18.06.2025
First group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers injured in traffic accident in France returns to Ukraine

First group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers injured in traffic accident in France returns to Ukraine

17:51 13.06.2025
In France, four died, at least 30 injured in bus accident involving Ukrainians – MFA

In France, four died, at least 30 injured in bus accident involving Ukrainians – MFA

17:33 09.06.2025
Nikopol resident killed in UAV attack

Nikopol resident killed in UAV attack

19:44 05.06.2025
Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

14:30 04.06.2025
Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

12:34 04.06.2025
Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

19:53 20.05.2025
Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

10:04 14.05.2025
Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

16:39 07.05.2025
Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

HOT NEWS

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

LATEST

Poroshenko Foundation strengthens cooperation with Ukraine Focus mission: Medevacs and pickup trucks - to the front

Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms that Ukrainian troops carried out several strikes on enemy in Belgorod region yesterday

Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

Supreme Court: Lands of border strip used for Border Guard Service needs should be state-owned

European armed forces weakened, need to be strengthened - Belgian Defense Minister

AD
AD