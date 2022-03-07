Facts

20:52 07.03.2022

Britain, Canada, Netherlands promise to provide Ukraine with additional defense support packages

2 min read

Britain, Canada and the Netherlands have promised to provide Ukraine with additional defense support packages, British, Canadian and Dutch prime ministers Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte have said.

"We call on the international community to support Ukraine's right to self-defense and respond to Ukraine's calls to strengthen its self-defense capabilities. We will continue to do so and provide additional defense support packages to Ukraine," the prime ministers said in a joint statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, published on the website of the British government on Monday.

They stressed that they would continue to strongly support Ukraine and salute the heroism and strength of the Ukrainian resistance led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Together we have provided significant economic and humanitarian assistance," the statement said.

Johnson, Trudeau and Rutte called on Russia to fulfill its obligations to fully comply with international humanitarian and human rights law, and to immediately implement a ceasefire that provides safe passage for civilians, food and medicine.

"We have witnessed the widespread and indiscriminate use of force against civilians. This is prohibited by international humanitarian law. We will spare no effort to ensure that violations of international law in Ukraine are investigated, evidence is collected and those responsible are brought to justice," the statement says.

In addition, the heads of government condemned in the strongest possible terms the use of force by Russia in the immediate vicinity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities and called on Russia to immediately stop these hostilities.

The prime ministers said that while the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, they again call on Russia to urgently de-escalate and prioritize the protection of civilians.

"Ukraine's humanitarian agencies, the UN and others, medical personnel and non-governmental organizations must have safe, fast and unhindered access," Johnson, Trudeau and Rutte said.

The prime ministers called on the friends of Ukraine to unite in support of a common commitment to maintaining and coordinating political, humanitarian, economic and defense support.

"Today, we invite friends of Ukraine to unite in support of a common commitment to maintaining and coordinating the political, humanitarian, economic and defense support that is so important for a free and independent Ukraine, and to continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion," the statement said.

Tags: #help #defense
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:10 07.03.2022
President's Office, together with UNICEF, Ministry of Social Policy create bot 'Child not alone' to help children in wartime

President's Office, together with UNICEF, Ministry of Social Policy create bot 'Child not alone' to help children in wartime

16:04 07.03.2022
Funds from 'baby package' can be used without restrictions - Ombudsman

Funds from 'baby package' can be used without restrictions - Ombudsman

15:14 07.03.2022
Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

11:16 07.03.2022
Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

Slovenia to send up to 5,000 StarLink stations to Ukraine in coming days - Shmyhal

08:38 07.03.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

13:50 06.03.2022
Ukraine to defend itself voluntarily and massively - Podoliak

Ukraine to defend itself voluntarily and massively - Podoliak

13:50 06.03.2022
Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

13:41 06.03.2022
State Emergency Service receives 41 railway containers with modern fire, rescue equipment from Poland

State Emergency Service receives 41 railway containers with modern fire, rescue equipment from Poland

12:33 06.03.2022
Every tenth hryvnia in NBU accounts to help AFU, victims of hostilities comes from abroad – Social Policy Ministry

Every tenth hryvnia in NBU accounts to help AFU, victims of hostilities comes from abroad – Social Policy Ministry

11:03 06.03.2022
Ukraine's territorial defense has increased by 100,000 people since start of Russian invasion - National Guard

Ukraine's territorial defense has increased by 100,000 people since start of Russian invasion - National Guard

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

LATEST

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities

Vereschuk: Blocking evacuation from war zones, Russia takes hostage over 2,000 foreign students

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Russia plans to intensify missile, bomb strikes on large cities of Ukraine, industrial infrastructure - General Staff of Armed Forces

Near Kyiv, 4,000 people need evacuation - adviser to interior minister

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD