Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:38 20.06.2025

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

2 min read
Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/

The Kyiv community has purchased another batch of drones for the Ukrainian military, capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“The capital’s community continues to help the military, who are defending Ukraine on the hottest front lines. The fighters of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks have received another 1,800 FPV drones of various types. Before that, since the beginning of the year, the defenders of the 72nd brigade have received 2,200 FPV drones from Kyiv. Together with today’s, this is already 4,000 UAVs,” Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that since the beginning of 2025, the capital has allocated UAH 79 million from the city budget to the 72nd brigade - these are funds for equipment and urgent needs of the military.

In addition, the defenders of the 411th separate regiment of unmanned systems also received another batch of aid – 500 FPV drones of various types, three reconnaissance UAVs, 50 electronic warfare systems (in particular, for vehicles and trenches) and components for them, as well as communication equipment.

"Over these almost six months, UAH 50 million has been allocated from the capital's budget for the needs of the regiment," Klitschko added.

In total, since the beginning of the year, more than 20,000 UAVs of various types have been sent to the front from the community.

In 2025, the Kyiv City Council has already allocated UAH 6 billion to support the defense and security forces.

Tags: #kyiv #army #help

MORE ABOUT

20:35 19.06.2025
Average cost of new buildings in Kyiv decreases by 1.2% in H1 2025

Average cost of new buildings in Kyiv decreases by 1.2% in H1 2025

18:19 18.06.2025
Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

14:43 18.06.2025
Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

10:12 18.06.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

19:35 17.06.2025
As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

18:08 17.06.2025
Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

16:42 17.06.2025
Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

15:29 17.06.2025
PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

13:06 17.06.2025
About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

12:24 17.06.2025
Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

HOT NEWS

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

LATEST

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

Presidents of Lithuania, Cyprus discuss EU enlargement, in particular accession of Ukraine, Moldova

AD
AD