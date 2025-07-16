Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:25 16.07.2025

Poland raising fighter jets during Russian attacks insufficient, must help Ukraine close sky – Kondratiuk

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kondratiukolena/

The Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk, believes that it is not enough for Poland to take its fighter jets into the air during Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, but it is necessary to help Ukraine close the sky.

"I constantly appeal to our Polish colleagues and partners - it is not enough to take our fighter jets into the air during another Russian attack on Ukrainian cities. We must help Ukraine close the sky from Russian drones and missiles with a reliable shield. At least over the West of our country. This is a matter of protecting Polish business and institutions operating in Ukraine," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the deliberate Russian attack on a Polish company in Vinnytsia, and earlier damage to the consular section of the Polish embassy building due to massive shelling of Kyiv, is a wake-up call for Poland.

"We need to act, because if there is no clear reaction from the Polish side, the next attacks, unfortunately, will not be long in coming. Such is the cynical psychology of the terrorist state and aggressor Russia," Kondratiuk emphasized.

As reported, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of July 16, the plant of the Polish group Barlinek in Vinnytsia was damaged, and there are casualties.

