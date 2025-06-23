Interfax-Ukraine
14:42 23.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to victims of the night-time combined Russian air attack on Kyiv and the region.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team, together with rescuers, are working at the site of the hit on a multi-storey residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Emergency and rescue operations continue.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, six people are known to have died as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on a residential building on the night of June 23.

