Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said that the parties to the Russian-Ukrainian talks take tough positions, but negotiations must continue.

"The position of the Russian Federation is tough... But the position of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine and Ukraine as a whole is also tough. Therefore, the negotiations will be difficult. But they will continue," Podoliak said at a press conference in Lviv.

At the same time, he said that "Zelensky will definitely not make any concessions that can one way or another belittle our struggle, which is currently being waged in Ukraine for its territorial integrity and freedom."

Podoliak added that the position of Ukraine in the negotiation process was strengthened by Western partners, and also noted that the representatives of Kyiv understand the motives of the representatives of the Russian delegation.

"The delegation of Ukraine clearly understands the psychological state of those with whom we work, what their goals are, what intellectual foundations they rely on, that is, what they understand about Ukraine and what they don't. In principle, we are quite comfortable working, understanding motives of the Russian Federation," Podoliak said.