Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:47 07.01.2026

Zelenskyy: We expect Zaporizhia NPP and territorial issues to be discussed with US reps

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We expect Zaporizhia NPP and territorial issues to be discussed with US reps
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The third session of negotiations with representatives of the US President will take place in France. Ukraine expects the most difficult issues to be discussed, in particular the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and its territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Today, Rustem Umerov has already delivered an initial report on the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team in France. Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

He also instructed the team to discuss possible formats for leadership-level meetings between Ukraine, other European countries, and the United States.

“Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace. Peace must be dignified. And this depends on the partners – on whether they ensure Russia’s real readiness to end the war,” the president stressed.

He added that he expects a detailed report from the negotiating team following the day’s results.

The President announced that the Ukrainian delegation includes National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, Servant of the People faction leader David Arakhamia, and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Tags: #zelenskyy #negotiations

MORE ABOUT

16:22 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

16:14 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

16:08 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

16:05 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

15:34 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

15:32 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

15:20 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

15:05 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: No candidate for the position of Deputy Head of the Economic Directorate yet

Zelenskyy: No candidate for the position of Deputy Head of the Economic Directorate yet

14:56 07.01.2026
President's decision on SBU leadership creates dangerous precedent - MP Friz

President's decision on SBU leadership creates dangerous precedent - MP Friz

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Vivat Publishing House opens 20th bookstore

Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

Important to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2026 – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

Another Russian drone attack leaves many consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: We are discussing negotiations with our partners and where they can be

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss further support for Ukraine, its accession to EU

Defense forces hit oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region, warehouse – AFU General Staff

AD
AD