Zelenskyy: We expect Zaporizhia NPP and territorial issues to be discussed with US reps

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The third session of negotiations with representatives of the US President will take place in France. Ukraine expects the most difficult issues to be discussed, in particular the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and its territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Today, Rustem Umerov has already delivered an initial report on the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team in France. Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

He also instructed the team to discuss possible formats for leadership-level meetings between Ukraine, other European countries, and the United States.

“Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace. Peace must be dignified. And this depends on the partners – on whether they ensure Russia’s real readiness to end the war,” the president stressed.

He added that he expects a detailed report from the negotiating team following the day’s results.

The President announced that the Ukrainian delegation includes National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, Servant of the People faction leader David Arakhamia, and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Oleksandr Bevz.