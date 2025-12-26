The Third Army Corps has released an investigative documentary that reveals the mechanism of forced recruitment of foreign citizens into the ranks of the Russian army using the example of 23-year-old Indian citizen Majoti Sahil from the state of Gujarat, who surrendered to soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade of the Third Corps.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Russia has recruited 202 Indian citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine since 2022. One hundred and nineteen citizens were able to return home thanks to the Indian government's efforts. Twenty-six people died, according to reports from the Russian side. Seven are missing, and fifty Indian citizens are still in the Russian army, the Third Army Corps said on Friday.

During his visit to the Russian Federation in 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was assured that all Indian citizens would be discharged from the Russian army. However, recruitment did not stop; it intensified. "Foreigners are lured to Russia by agents who promise education or work opportunities. Upon arrival, they are held in pretrial detention centers, where criminal cases are fabricated or conditions are created to make them sign a contract 'voluntarily,'" the report says.