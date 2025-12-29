Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:41 29.12.2025

European Solidarity initiates Rada special session on talks in USA, asks to invite Zelenskyy

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The faction of the European Solidarity party in the Verkhovna Rada is appealing to Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk with the initiative of convening a special session, to which it asks to invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other representatives of the Ukrainian negotiating team and to inform the Verkhovna Rada about the progress of negotiations on the draft agreement on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and the agreements reached.

"We are appealing to the Speaker of Parliament and representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Halyna Mykhailiuk, to organize a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all parliamentary factions on December 30-31. Currently, MPs are learning from the media about a 20-point plan, 90% of which has supposedly been agreed upon by partners… Why is the Verkhovna Rada the last to learn about the authorities' intentions to hold elections or organize a referendum during martial law, when announcing elections is exclusively the Verkhovna Rada's prerogative?" a statement published on the political force's website on Monday reports.

European Solidarity also notes that President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of the US Congress ratifying the future security agreement, yet the Ukrainian parliament remains completely excluded from the peace process. "It does not receive any official information about the progress or results of the negotiations, even though President Zelenskyy plans to shift full responsibility for implementing the agreements he and his team reached to the parliament," the statement says.

"European Solidarity insists on immediate and comprehensive information for MPs about the progress of the peace negotiations and the proper involvement of parliament in the peace process," the statement says.

