13:37 27.02.2022

Ukraine closes all checkpoints on border with Russia, Belarus and towards Transnistria – govt decision

Ukraine closes all checkpoints on border with Russia, Belarus and towards Transnistria – govt decision

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an order on the temporary closure of some checkpoints across the state border and control points in connection with military aggression by the Russian Federation and the introduction of martial law on the territory of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

"In particular, from 00:00 on February 28, 2022, checkpoints across the state border and control points on the entire section of the border with the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, as well as on the central section of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border (Transnistria) will be temporarily closed," the service said.

This also applies to some aviation checkpoints, including Boryspil, Kyiv (Zhuliany), Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv.

At the same time, the possibility of passing Ukrainian citizens to the territory of Ukraine will be provided.

