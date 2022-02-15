Facts

Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

Germany is concerned about the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders for no apparent reason, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told journalists on Tuesday, following negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I voiced my view of the security situation and the way we and our European partners see this situation and feel the concentration of military forces as a threat. In this context, it should be stressed that we are really worried that 100,000 [Russian] troops are amassed on the Ukrainian border, for which there is no apparent reason," Scholz said.

The German chancellor called for de-escalating the tensions. "And it's very important in this tense situation to make sure that no war breaks out," he said.

