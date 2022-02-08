Facts

15:32 08.02.2022

Zelensky thanks France for EUR 1.2 bln in EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky thanks France for EUR 1.2 bln in EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion, in providing which France has taken an active part, will be used to stabilize the Ukrainian economy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Economic support is very important, and we really appreciate such a step of solidarity with other states, a powerful step on the part of Emmanuel, on the part of France – the allocation of EUR 1.2 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. This will really help us stabilize our economy. We are already doing well, but this is a powerful step for the economic sustainability of Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Macron on Tuesday in Kyiv.

Tags: #assistance #france #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 08.02.2022
Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

16:51 08.02.2022
Clarifications may soon be made within TCG on set of measures for implementing Minsk accords – Macron

Clarifications may soon be made within TCG on set of measures for implementing Minsk accords – Macron

16:40 08.02.2022
Macron: Minsk accords are only way to move towards sustainable peace

Macron: Minsk accords are only way to move towards sustainable peace

16:30 08.02.2022
Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

15:40 08.02.2022
Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

12:55 07.02.2022
Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

15:40 05.02.2022
Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

13:43 29.01.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

15:20 21.01.2022
Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

11:52 15.01.2022
U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Clarifications may soon be made within TCG on set of measures for implementing Minsk accords – Macron

Macron: Minsk accords are only way to move towards sustainable peace

Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

LATEST

German FM visits Shyrokine

In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

Ukraine registers 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over day, 15,193 recovered, 255 died – ministry

Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

Kuleba: We working for another meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers to be planned after Berlin

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

Coronavirus incidence in Ukraine rises for fourth week in row, to last for several more weeks - President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD