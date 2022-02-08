Zelensky thanks France for EUR 1.2 bln in EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion, in providing which France has taken an active part, will be used to stabilize the Ukrainian economy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Economic support is very important, and we really appreciate such a step of solidarity with other states, a powerful step on the part of Emmanuel, on the part of France – the allocation of EUR 1.2 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. This will really help us stabilize our economy. We are already doing well, but this is a powerful step for the economic sustainability of Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Macron on Tuesday in Kyiv.