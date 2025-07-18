Interfax-Ukraine
13:44 18.07.2025

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an hour-long conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I would like to separately note our agreement on training pilots for the Mirages: France is ready to accept additional pilots for training on additional aircraft," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following the conversation.

The leaders also discussed in detail strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, including the supply of missiles for the SAMP/T systems and funding for interceptor drones.

"We will prepare joint decisions with France and partners at the level of defense ministers and foreign ministers regarding new steps to protect the lives of our people from Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the presidents discussed the continuation of work in the format of a coalition of the willing and the implementation of the agreements of the recent meeting. Zelenskyy thanked France for its tangible contribution to the content and promotion of the 18th package of EU sanctions.

"We are working together with our American partners so that Russia feels truly global pressure. Every day that the war drags on must be reflected in truly painful consequences for Russia. We have also coordinated our further political steps with Emmanuel," he summed up.

