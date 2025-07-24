Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron want to discuss with the Ukrainian president his controversial decisions to subordinate independent anti-corruption bodies to the prosecutor general, the German publication BILD reported.

"President Macron and the Federal Chancellor were unanimous in that they would actively negotiate with the Ukrainian president on the issue of fighting corruption," said German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, as quoted by BILD on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Both Merz and Macron believe that Ukraine is currently making important decisions that will determine the country's path towards the European Union, Cornelius conveys their position. He also added that Merz and Macron had a long discussion about the military situation in Ukraine and further military support."

Bild notes that the law on limiting the independence of anti-corruption bodies has met with harsh criticism from German and European politicians. "This step back in the fight against corruption is a huge mistake," Robin Wagener, the Green Party's rapporteur on Russia in the Bundestag, told BILD. "The law not only burdens the process of joining the European Union, but also the budget process of the German Bundestag."

However, he notes how indispensable German support for Ukraine remains: "There is no doubt about the need for our military support against Russian aggression."

But Wagener makes clear that financial aid also comes with strings attached. "Our services require transparent, strong and independent institutions. These institutions are facing serious challenges due to recent legislative changes."

CDU MP Niclas Herbst, head of the European Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee, also expressed concern, but called for calm. He told BILD: "Despite all the justified concerns, we must not forget the progress made in recent years." But he also cautioned: "The lack of pressure from America for further reforms has a negative impact." In addition, the "stalled accession process" to the EU affects Ukraine's readiness to reform. "Therefore, the EU must also look at itself."