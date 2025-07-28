Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:54 28.07.2025

Macron, von der Leyen stress importance of independent anti-corruption bodies in talks with Zelenskyy

1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, during which they stressed the importance of maintaining the independence of anti-corruption institutions in the country.

"We shared the conviction that what also sets Ukraine apart from Russia today is that, despite the war, it remains a vibrant democracy — and that it is determined to continue moving forward on its European path. In this context, we reaffirmed the importance of the fight against corruption, led by independent and fully effective institutions," Macron wrote on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, in turn, noted that Ukraine has already made significant progress on its path to the EU and must maintain independent anti-corruption bodies as "cornerstones of Ukraine’s rule of law."

Tags: #anti_corruption #von_der_leyen #macron

