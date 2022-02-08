In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a new government program under which all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 can receive a free smartphone and a reduced rate.

"Two years ago, we launched digital literacy courses for the elderly, and in the spring we are launching a new large government program, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 who wish receive a free high-quality modern smartphone and a preferential tariff," he said during the Diia Summit on Tuesday.