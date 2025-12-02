Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 02.12.2025

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

During an official visit to Dublin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Irish President Catherine Connolly.

"Among the main topics discussed were the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, the inclusion of two Irish universities in the Global Coalition for Ukrainian Studies, Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and possible steps and solutions that will help accelerate this process," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

In addition, he discussed with Connolly cooperation in ensuring global food security, the rehabilitation and socialization of Ukrainian soldiers, and the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools.

Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for its support, financial and humanitarian assistance since the start of the full-scale Russian war.

