Kyiv to add UAH 1 bln in military funding at Nov 6 council session – Mayor Klitschko

The Kyiv community may increase the funding of the Defender of Kyiv program by 1 UAH billion for the Security and Defense Forces, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko said.

"For the next session of the Kyiv City Council, a draft of amendments to the city's target program "Defender of Kyiv" has been prepared for consideration. Where it is envisaged to increase support for the Security and Defense Forces by another UAH 1 billion," he wrote in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, of these funds, in particular, UAH 900 million will go to support military units. In particular, military units that carry out air defense of the city of Kyiv. "And UAH 100 million are provided for volunteer formations of the territorial community of the city, which also take an active part in the air defense of the capital," Klitschko specified.

"I hope that the deputies of the Kyiv City Council will gather for the session scheduled for November 6 and support the adoption of such necessary assistance for our Defenders!", - added Klitschko. According to him, this year, UAH 11 billion have already been allocated from the capital's budget to support the military, veterans and their families.