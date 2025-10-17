Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/olena.kondratiuk/

To hit military targets, thousands of drones are needed, as well as missiles, Ukraine has thousands of drones of its own production, and the United States has Tomahawk missiles, they can be used together, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"If you want to hit a military goal, you need thousands of drones. They are used together with such missiles. Ukraine has thousands of our drones, but we do not have Tomahawks. That is why we need Tomahawks. But the United States has a very strong production, and the United States has Tomahawks and other missiles, very strong missiles, but they can have our thousands of drones," Zelenskyy said before the start of the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.