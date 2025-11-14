Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:16 14.11.2025

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States in 2021-2025 Oksana Markarova, during which, in particular, he discussed possible areas of future cooperation.

"Met with Oksana Markarova. Thanked her for working for our state for many years, not just in her diplomatic role. We discussed possible areas for future cooperation, in particular, there are many things that can be done for Ukraine’s recovery, for strengthening our society, and in our relations with international institutions. I appreciate her readiness to continue working for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

