Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:08 17.11.2025

Macron and Zelenskyy begin meeting in Paris

Macron and Zelenskyy begin meeting in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have begun a meeting in Paris.

This was reported by French media outlets.

According to BFMTV, Zelensky and Macron will discuss Kyiv’s military needs and cooperation between the defense industries of both countries.

On November 16, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had already prepared a historic agreement with France to strengthen defense capabilities and announced a planned visit to Spain on Tuesday to strengthen partnership in the field of air defense and restore Ukrainian forces after Russian strikes.

"We have also prepared a historic agreement with France - there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, our sky defense, our other defense capabilities. According to the schedule of the visit, it will be on Monday. The content of the visit is good," Zelenskyy said in a morning address.

