Zelenskyy: New coalition ready to talk Ukraine security

Today, at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, leaders will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including air defense and energy support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We will discuss during the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing security guarantees... in part, I mean air defense and energy support. So we will talk about it. Thank you for organizing this meeting with all partners," Zelenskyy told the media before the start of the meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The president thanked the British and the head of their government for their support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Putin does not show that he wants to stop the war, instead he wants to organize a humanitarian catastrophe this winter by attacking energy, gas and water supplies in Ukraine.