Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:24 24.10.2025

Zelenskyy: New coalition ready to talk Ukraine security

1 min read
Zelenskyy: New coalition ready to talk Ukraine security

Today, at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, leaders will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including air defense and energy support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We will discuss during the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing security guarantees... in part, I mean air defense and energy support. So we will talk about it. Thank you for organizing this meeting with all partners," Zelenskyy told the media before the start of the meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The president thanked the British and the head of their government for their support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Putin does not show that he wants to stop the war, instead he wants to organize a humanitarian catastrophe this winter by attacking energy, gas and water supplies in Ukraine.

Tags: #guarantees_for_ukraine #zelensky #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

17:55 22.10.2025
Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

18:51 20.10.2025
Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

21:29 17.10.2025
Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

13:01 15.10.2025
SUMMARY: Zelenskyy creates city military administration of Odesa, appoints Lysak as its head

SUMMARY: Zelenskyy creates city military administration of Odesa, appoints Lysak as its head

13:11 11.10.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with European leaders next steps on civilian protection, economic support, and defense assistance for Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses with European leaders next steps on civilian protection, economic support, and defense assistance for Ukraine

10:17 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

14:47 11.09.2025
Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

16:35 04.09.2025
Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

13:28 04.09.2025
Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

09:32 02.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

Russians uses KABs for the first time in Odesa region – OVA

Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

SBU and NABU uncover currency conversion center operating with assistance of former head of State Tax Service

Four people killed, 12 others injured amid explosive device detonation on platform in Ovruch - National Police

LATEST

Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman

Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

Network of hospitals providing joint replacement services in Kyiv expands to 9 facilities – city authorities

Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region

Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

Zelenskyy briefs King Charles III about situation in Ukraine

Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks renamed National Association of Banks of Ukraine

AD
AD