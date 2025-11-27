Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:57 27.11.2025

Ukraine, UN sign four-year framework program for cooperation in sustainable development – Kachka

2 min read
The Government of Ukraine and the UN on Thursday signed the Framework Program for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development Partnership for Recovery and Development for 2025-2029, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

On the UN side, the document was signed by the UN Coordinator in Ukraine, Humanitarian Coordinator Matthias Schmale.

"In wartime, cooperation with international partners is a prerequisite for our resilience. Our partnership with the UN plays a key role here, and today we are launching a new phase of cooperation," wrote Kachka on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that this document defines a shared vision and commitments of the Government of Ukraine and the UN to work together to achieve national development priorities, strengthen the country’s resilience, support reforms, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The UN has a long history of supporting Ukraine… Currently, more than 20 agencies are engaged in support efforts, operating both within Ukraine and abroad. This joint resource is aimed at the green restoration of critical infrastructure, supporting inclusive economic recovery, strengthening education, healthcare, and social service systems, and ensuring that among the most vulnerable and war-affected, no one is left behind. The framework agreement will guide our work in the coming years and remind us that our shared goal is supporting the Ukrainian people," emphasized Schmale.

Tags: #program #un

