Facts
14:53 12.12.2025

Zelenskyy visits Kupyansk sector of the front, congratulates soldiers

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction on Friday, has stressed the importance of "achieving results on the front so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy."

"Today is the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine here. Many Russians have talked about Kupyansk - we see. I was there, I congratulated the guys. Thank you to every unit, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupier," Zelenskyy said on Telegram. .

According to the President of Ukraine, "today it is extremely important to achieve results on the front so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. This is how it works: all our strong positions inside the country are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war."

"Thank you to every soldier! I am proud of you! Thank you to all our Land Forces - today is exclusively your day. Thank you, guys," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the DeepState OSINT project reported on the blocking and cutting off of the enemy garrison in Kupyansk from the main forces. The defense forces continue to identify and destroy the enemy in the central part of the city, where they still have several enclaves.

The project's maps show a liberated territory of 40.21 sq km. Most of the city and the village of Holubivka are in the "gray zone." Three enclaves under enemy control with a total area of 0.39 sq km are also marked in the city.

