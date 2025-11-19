Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:04 19.11.2025

Erdogan and Zelenskyy holding talks in Ankara

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Turkey, where he held talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the Turkish news agency Anandolu, a welcoming ceremony between President Zelenskyy and President Erdoğan took place near the presidential complex in Ankara.

The leaders posed for a commemorative photo against the backdrop of the two countries' national flags. Negotiations between the two heads of state then began.

The Turkish side was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın, and the president's chief adviser on foreign policy and security, Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

The heads of state will hold a working dinner and then make statements at a joint press conference.

Zelenskyy earlier announced that he would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss steps toward achieving peace.

According to Western media, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 and hold talks with the Ukrainian leader.

Umerov announced on November 11 that he would be working in Turkey and the Middle East during these days to unblock the exchange process. This visit took place after NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors exposed large-scale corruption in the energy sector.

Tags: #türkiye #negotiations #zelensky

