USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United States of America has convened a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) scheduled for Monday, January 31, on the threat of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine, Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said that after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus.

"This is not a moment to wait and see. The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday," Thomas-Greenfield said.

According to her, this issue is of "crucial importance for international peace and security," so the members of the UN Security Council should carefully study the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, Russia and Europe.