10:35 09.01.2026

Ukraine initiating urgent UNSC meetings following Russian strike with IRBM Oreshnik

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has announced that the country will initiate an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as appropriate measures within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE following the Russian strike with intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Friday night.

“Russia claims it used an intermediate range ballistic missile, so-called Oreshnik, against Lviv region. Such a strike close to EU and NATO border is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand strong responses to Russia’s reckless actions. We are informing the United States, European partners, and all countries and international organizations about the details of this dangerous strike through diplomatic channels,” he said on X.

Sybiha called Russia’s justification of the IRBM strike as a response to the fake "attack on Putin’s residence" "absurd."

“It is absurd that Russia attempts to justify this strike with the fake ‘Putin residence attack’ that never happened. Another proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for its terror and war. Putin uses an IRBM near EU and NATO border in response to his own hallucinations — this is truly a global threat. And it demands global responses. There needs to be more strong steps against Russian tanker fleet—and the U.S. is right to take action here—as well as Russia’s oil revenues, schemes, and its assets. Not only in the EU but across the world,” the minister noted.

Ukraine calls on all responsible states and international organizations to expose Russia’s lies and immediately increase pressure on the aggressor.

“We will be initiating international action — an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as responses within the EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE,” the minister emphasized.

