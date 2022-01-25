Facts

11:50 25.01.2022

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

2 min read
Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

First Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk has been served with charges of depriving the staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) in 2019, where the agency intended to construct houses, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

According to him, in 2009, the land plot on Schusyev Street near Syrets metro station was transferred to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for permanent use for the construction, operation and maintenance of multi-apartment residential buildings with underground parking and social infrastructure facilities. However, in 2019, it was found that for all ten years the land plot was not used for its intended purpose, construction was not started, and a spontaneous dump formed on the land plot. In 2019, the city authorities terminated the right to permanent use of the land plot.

"The city put the abandoned territory in order, took out the garbage, carried out the landscaping of the territory. And arranged a square there. But the National Security and Defense Council does not abandon its intention to build up the territory with skyscrapers and continues to put pressure on the city authorities because of law enforcement officers," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #nsdc #houses #klitschko #kyiv
