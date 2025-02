Canada's PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit of partner countries, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on Telegram.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many other foreign guests, friends of Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv. I was glad to meet them today," Yermak wrote.