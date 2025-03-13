Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko dismissed a number of city officials involved in corruption investigation in Kyiv, the mayor reported on the Telegram channel.

"Regarding the latest high-profile news, which concerns in particular the land sector of the Ukrainian capital… Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, Deputy Head of the Municipal Enterprise Kyivblahoustriy Oleksiy Mushta have been dismissed from their positions at Kyiv City State Administration. Deputy Director of the Municipal Enterprise Spetszhytlofond Yuriy Leonov will be procedurally dismissed from tomorrow," he reported.

The mayor also stressed that deputy of Kyiv City Council, the head of the land commission Mykhailo Terentyev wrote a statement of resignation from the position of director of the Municipal Enterprise Engineering Center, and the faction of the UDAR party is recalling him from the deputies of Kyiv City Council.

According to Klitschko, director of the Municipal Enterprise Kyiv Institute of Land Relations Ihor Dolynsky, director of the Municipal Enterprise Spetszhytlofond Volodymyr Shariy, director of the Financial Company Zhytloinvest Viktor Pohrebny and deputy director of the department of urban planning and architecture Valentyna Sviatyna are also subject to dismissal.

A number of dismissals expected in the near future have also been announced for the municipal association Kyivzelenbud. These include general director of the enterprise Yuriy Bakhmat, his first deputy Oleksiy Lukash, and deputy head of the capital investment department Oleksandr Hora.

"Inspections in various departments are ongoing, and these will not be the last dismissals for the sake of cleaning up," the mayor of Kyiv emphasized, adding that the city provides law enforcement with all requested documents and assists in the investigation.