Facts

11:08 20.01.2022

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

The U.S. Department of State approved the request of the Baltic states and allowed them to supply American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine, Politico said.

The Department of State has authorized three NATO allies to supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles and other American-made weapons.

According to the publication, under U.S. export control regulations, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia had to obtain Department of State clearance before transferring their weapons to Ukraine.

"Another State Department official confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. has approved the $200 million weapons package it had been debating internally whether to ship to Ukraine, which includes more Javelin missiles, ammunition, radar systems and medical equipment," the journalists say.

Earlier it was reported that Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia applied to the U.S. Department of State with a request to approve the transfer of some of their American-made weapons to Ukraine. In particular, they discussed the supply of anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles.

In addition, the Baltic states also simultaneously requested the deployment of additional NATO forces on their territories.

Tags: #usa #weapons #baltic
