Russia-NATO Council to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine on Jan 12

The NATO-Russia Council will meet on January 12 to discuss, in particular, the topic of European security and the situation around Ukraine, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday evening.

"I've convened NATO-Russia Council meeting on Jan 12 to discuss issues related to European security, especially the situation in/around Ukraine & issues related to military activities, reciprocal transparency & risk reduction. An agenda for meaningful dialogue in the interest of all of us," he wrote on Twitter.