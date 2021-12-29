Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on the settlement in Donbas and contacts with Russia on Wednesday, December 29, the press service of the U.S. Department of State said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders. The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Spokesperson Ned Price said.