20:21 28.01.2026

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

On Wednesday, January 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

"Of course, we discussed how to strengthen our energy stability. In the near future, Ukraine will receive generators from France. Also this year there will be additional supplies of French aircraft, missiles for air defense systems and aerial bombs," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel following the conversation.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian state informed his French counterpart about the situation on the front and Russian losses.

