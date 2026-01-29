Supermarkets in Desniansky district of Kyiv to switch to 24-hour mode, work as Invincibility Points

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine has appealed to retail chains to support residents of the Desniansky district of Kyiv and organize round-the-clock operation of individual grocery supermarkets, the ministry’s press service reported.

"In difficult wartime conditions, uninterrupted access for people to food and basic services is critically important. We are grateful to retail chains for their willingness to support residents of the capital and actually join the city’s sustainability system. Such cooperation between the state and business is an example of a responsible partnership for the sake of people," Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky said.

The Ministry of Economy recalled that retail facilities must ensure uninterrupted access for the population to food, and also partially perform the functions of Invincibility Points - provide an opportunity to warm up and recharge mobile devices.

According to the report, supermarkets in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv will operate both in normal mode with centralized power supply and using their own sources of electricity generation in case of outages.

Information about the start of 24-hour operation of supermarkets, as well as a list of stores and their addresses, will be published on its website by the Desniansky district administration.