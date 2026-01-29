Interfax-Ukraine
18:54 29.01.2026

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance

Ukraine receives RSE cogeneration units as part of German govt's assistance
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukraine, as part of the assistance from the German government, which was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, received RSE cogeneration units, which is extremely important in wartime conditions, RSE Group Ukraine reported.

"For RSE Group Ukraine, the context of this event is extremely important: international partners choose solutions that have proven effective under real crisis conditions. Cogeneration and distributed generation are becoming not a temporary measure but a long-term element of energy security architecture," the company said in a comment to the online portal Energy Reform.

RSE Group Ukraine explained that the delivery of cogeneration units and other energy equipment to Ukraine as part of Germany’s winter support package is an important confirmation of a practical approach to strengthening energy resilience in wartime conditions.

"In a situation where the centralized energy system is constantly under attack, cogeneration and mobile energy solutions make it possible to quickly provide electricity and heat to residential areas, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure. The fact that these units are already operational, with new shipments arriving soon, demonstrates a practical rather than declarative approach to energy resilience," RSE Group Ukraine said.

According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine has received the first batch of energy equipment from the German government as part of the winter emergency support package, which has been increased to EUR 120 million.

RSE s.r.o. is an energy-sector company headquartered in Brno, the Czech Republic, specializing in the development, production, and implementation of modular cogeneration solutions based on MWM gas engines. The company was founded by Andriy Hrinenko, who is also a co-owner of the Ukrainian company Clear Energy, which operates, among other areas, in the bioenergy sector. At the end of 2025, Hrinenko noted that RSE had already implemented projects totaling 900 MW, a significant portion of which are in Ukraine, where the company has more than 150 clients.

