Poroshenko announces deployment of frontline laundry-and-shower complexes in Kyiv

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has announced the deployment of mobile laundry-and-shower complexes for residents of Kyiv affected by the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the capital caused by Russian shelling. The complexes had previously been sent to the frontline to support servicemen through the Poroshenko Foundation and NGO Sprava Hromad.

"For ten cursed freezing days, the surrounding buildings have been almost completely without electricity and water. During this time, the cold and Russian terror have managed to turn the cosy apartments of these families and many other Kyiv residents into frozen concrete boxes. That is why we are here to help them. A project we created many years ago to help the military feel a little more comfortable in extreme conditions is now also helping civilians. I did not think it would come to this. But we must respond. Our mobile laundry-and-shower complexes are now operating not only along the entire frontline, but also in Kyiv," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

He said residents of the capital "can, for the first time in ten days, wash and immediately dry their clothes, charge gadgets and flashlights, and warm their children and themselves with tea, coffee and biscuits."

European Solidarity leader in Kyiv City Council and Chairperson of the standing commission on healthcare, family, social and veterans' policy Maryna Poroshenko announced the deployment of "mobile solidarity points" in Kyiv’s Holosiivsky district.

"Residents are telling simple but very painful stories: water appears only from time to time, heat as well. And there has been no electricity in buildings for more than eight days now. That is why, together with the teams of the Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad, and European Solidarity – Kyiv, we came here to support people not with words, but with actions. We have set up mobile solidarity points. At one of them, Holosievo residents can wash and dry their clothes. At another, they can drink hot tea, connect to the internet and recharge their electronic devices," she said on Facebook.

The party said on the website that similar points are planned to be installed at other locations across Kyiv.