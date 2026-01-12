Zelenskyy has no trump cards, he only has Donald Trump – NYT interview

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has no trump cards."

"He has no trump cards. He didn't have - he didn't have trump cards from day one. Right now he has one thing - Donald Trump," Trump said in an interview with The New York Times on January 8.

He added that "if he doesn't have Donald Trump, it's going to be a total disaster, and he knows it, and European leaders know it, and everybody knows it."

When asked about the timing of peace talks, Trump stressed that there is no timetable.

"We're doing everything we can. I don't have a timetable. If we're doing everything we can, I'd just like to see war. That's not the case for us, I think if I wasn't involved, it could have turned into World War III. It went very badly, very badly. It won't happen again," he said.

Trump also said that he believes both sides are ready to make a deal now.

"I've had times where I've made a deal with Putin and Zelenskyy didn't want to make a deal, which shocked me. You saw a little example sitting right here. Then I've had times where it's been the other way around. I think they both want to make a deal now, but we'll figure it out," he said.